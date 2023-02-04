I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not

The I-Team is going in-depth to show how some local cities are doing more than others right now to address our housing crunch by building more affordable and other housing units.

Housing demand is surging around the Coachella Valley and elsewhere throughout the state as people struggle to find a place where they can simply afford to live.

LaDawn Brister, Palm Desert, a single mother of two boys is one of those who's been struggling to find her own home in the community where she works in and wants to live.

Jeff Stahl spoke to her at a 14-home affordable housing project groundbreaking off Merle Drive with the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition and the City of Palm Desert.

Brister said, “It has not been easy. It’s been a long process.”

High prices and rising interest rates have priced Brister and many others out of the market.

“In this economy, it’s definitely not easy to do,” Brister said.

California requires local governments to plan for and promote new housing at four income levels: very low, low, moderate, and above moderate. And it’s hinted at lawsuits against cities that fail to meet state quotas.

I requested numbers and details on affordable and other housing developments from our local cities.

See some highlights in Jeff Stahl's I-Team In-Depth report– which will also include some hurdles developers face when trying to build those projects. Subsidies is one concern.

“So for a developer who’s just coming into the market who doesn’t have a lot of local relationships or statewide politics, it’s really hard for us to get those subsidies,” said Kassie Inness of Metonic Real Estate Solutions in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite challenges, Inness is moving ahead with a development in north Palm Desert to build a 330-unit apartment complex with 20 percent earmarked for affordable housing.

Watch "A Place of Their Own" Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.