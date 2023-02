Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military.

In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf.”

The statement read: “ISPR CJCSC & Services Chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharaf, former president, CJCSC and Chief of Army Staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family.”

This is a developing story. More to follow

