today at 5:46 PM
Published 5:42 PM

48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing

SBCSD

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend.

Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 block of Mojave Drive in the Morongo Valley.

Almendarez is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 89 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with braided hair, wearing black prescription eyeglasses, a green sweatshirt, grew sweatpants, and black or brown Nike shoes.

"Deputies are concerned about her safety. If Jessica Almendarez is located, please notify law enforcement by calling 911 or contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station," reads a flyer by the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

You can reach the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at 760-366-4175 or call dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Jesus Reyes

