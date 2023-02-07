Fed Chair Powell delivers first public remarks since monster jobs report

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The US labor market remains “extraordinarily strong” and Friday’s monster jobs report underscores that the central bank has more work to do to bring down inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

“We didn’t expect it to be this strong,” Powell said of the January jobs report, which showed the US economy added 517,000 jobs. “It kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time.”

Powell was speaking during a question-and-answer session with David Rubenstein of the Economic Club of Washington.

“The disinflationary process has begun,” Powell said, noting progress especially in goods prices. However, price gains within the services sector remain high, he added.

The Fed expects “significant” declines in inflation to occur this year; however, it will take “not just this year but next year to get down to 2%,” the central bank’s inflation target, Powell said.

While economists said the January job total was heavily influenced by seasonal factors and will probably be adjusted downward, it was still likely too hot for the Fed’s liking. The robustness of the labor market has stood somewhat at odds with the Fed’s efforts to lower inflation.

A key reason Fed Chair Jerome Powell wants more slack in the labor market is out of concern that a tight employment situation will continue to push up wages, which could then keep inflation elevated. As the unemployment rate rises, workers lose bargaining power for higher wages and households pull back on spending.

This story is developing and will be updated.

