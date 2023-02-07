Hundreds attend funeral of Pakistan’s ex-President Musharraf

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf has been buried in his family’s hometown, the southern port city of Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body from the United Arab Emirates where he died over the weekend. About 2,500 mourners — including Musharraf’s family and relatives, senior politicians and retired and serving military officials — attended the funeral on Tuesday at a military cemetery. Musharraf seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose younger brother Shahbaz Sharif is now the country’s prime minister. Musharraf’s coffin was draped in the national flag in a sign of respect, though the ceremony was not a state funeral.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.