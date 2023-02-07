Microsoft set to hold mystery event as ChatGPT competition heats up

By Clare Duffy, CNN

Microsoft on Tuesday is set to hold a mystery event at its Redmond, Washington headquarters, weeks after it confirmed plans to invest billions in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft has not announced the topic of the event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will be accessible only to in-person attendees, but the invitation teases news about “progress on a few exciting projects” with CEO Satya Nadella. Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, also tweeted a photo alongside Nadella on Monday with the caption: “Hello from Redmond! Excited for the event tomorrow.”

On Monday, Microsoft publicly confirmed the event shortly after its online search rival Google announced plans to roll out its own artificial intelligence tool similar to ChatGPT in the coming weeks.

Microsoft, an early investor in OpenAI, said last month it plans to expand its existing partnership with the company as part of a greater effort to add more artificial intelligence to its suite of products. In a separate blog post, OpenAI said the multi-year investment will be used to “develop AI that is increasingly safe, useful, and powerful.”

The tech giant has already said it would incorporate ChatGPT into products, including its cloud computing platform Azure — and it is rumored to be planning to integrate the tool into its search engine, Bing.

“While Bing today only has roughly 9% of the search market, further integrating this unique ChatGPT tool and algorithms into the Microsoft search platform could result in major share shifts away from Google and towards Redmond down the road,” Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush, said in an investor note on Monday about the upcoming event.

Many have speculated the AI technology behind ChatGPT could cause a massive shake-up in the online search industry. In the two months since it launched to the public, the viral tool has been used to generate essays, stories and song lyrics, and to answer some questions one might previously have searched for on Google or other search engines.

The immense attention on ChatGPT in recent weeks reportedly prompted Google’s management to declare a “code red” situation for its search business. On Monday, Google unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed “Bard” in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post that Bard will be opened up to “trusted testers” starting Monday, with plans to make it available to the public in the coming weeks.

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models … It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses,” Pichai wrote.

But while AI tools like ChatGPT are rapidly gaining traction among both users and tech companies, they’ve also raised some concerns, including about their potential to perpetuate biases and spread misinformation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.