Edmunds: Car shopping trends and tips for 2023

Shopping for a new or used car over the last few years has become a frustrating and expensive undertaking. For those who haven’t been in the market recently, car shoppers have had to deal with vehicle shortages, high prices, dwindling incentives and rising interest rates. Will 2023 bring any relief? Yes and no. Here are five important issues you need to know about the current car-buying climate, plus tips on how to make the best of them.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.