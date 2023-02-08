Skip to Content
Hot air balloon flies too close to I-10, makes hard landing

A hot air balloon made a close landing on the Interstate 10 freeway at the Monroe exit in Indio.

A viewer sent in this video of the balloon just barely making it over the freeway. Another one shows the balloon's basket tipping over with people inside as it made a hard landing.    

The viewer said she saw balloon staff running to help them and people screaming inside the basket.   

No word on why the balloon got so close to the freeway.

