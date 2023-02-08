MS-13 gang members in Central America sanctioned by US
By The Associated Press
The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned two members of the powerful Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha. The action Wednesday was part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. to crack down on the gang, commonly known as MS-13. The sanctions were imposed on two men in Honduras and Nicaragua. Each has been accused of “drug trafficking, violence, murder, extortion, and money laundering” in Central America and the U.S.