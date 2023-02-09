Authorities seek 6-year doping ban for NCAA sprint champion

Authorities are seeking a six-year ban against four-time NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria, whose alleged cheating was uncovered in the first case brought by U.S. authorities under a law designed to combat doping schemes across the globe. The unit that oversees anti-doping in global track announced the 26-year-old sprinter, who ran for Texas Tech, has been provisionally suspended. The unit said Oduduru was labeled “Athlete 2” in a complaint against naturopathic therapist Eric Lira, who is alleged to have supplied performance-enhancing drugs to athletes before the Summer Olympics in 2021. “Athlete 1” has been identified as Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, who is serving an 11-year ban.

