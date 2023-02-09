Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:02 AM

O’ahu teacher to appear in Super Bowl ad after winning TikTok challenge

By Mika Miyashima

Click here for updates on this story

    WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — An O’ahu elementary school teacher will be featured in a Doritos Super Bowl ad on Sunday, after winning a TikTok challenge.

Frito Lay made the announcement on Wednesday.

Angie Yadao-Payad of Waianae said she was asked to create three different dances pretending to play an air triangle.

Her video submissions, landed her and her choreography a spot in the commercial, which also showcases musicians Elton John, Missy Elliot, and Jack Harlow.

“It’s really surreal because I grew up listening to Missy Elliot, and I love Elton John’s music,” Yadao-Payad explained. “I’m so excited. I just wanted to scream when I found out.”

Yadao-Payad found out she won on a bus during a field trip with her daughter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content