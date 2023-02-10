Bomb hits vehicle, killing 2 troops, wounding 3 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in the country’s volatile southwest, killing two soldiers and wounding three. Friday’s attack happened in the Kohlu district in Baluchistan province. A local police official said the casualties had been moved to a local hospital. Hours later, the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack. The province has seen increasing violence lately, with militant and separatist groups taking responsibility. Separatist groups have been behind a long-running insurgency and fight for Baluchistan’s independence from the central government. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued along the country’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

