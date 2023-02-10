Ex-Apple designer behind Charles III’s coronation emblem

LONDON (AP) — The official emblem of King Charles III’s coronation, created by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and his associates, honors the monarch’s love of nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image. The rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland form a picture of St. Edward’s Crown, which will be placed on the new king’s head when he is crowned May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The emblem revealed by Buckingham Palace on Friday is rendered in the colors of the Union flag.

