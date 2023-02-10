Suspect in custody after 2 Maryland police officers hurt

FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of injuring two Maryland police officers with gunfire has been taken into custody after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said early Friday that federal, state and local law enforcement agencies had surrounded the suspect in a wooded area near a shopping mall in Fallston after police used spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle. Gahler says the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m. The second officer was shot Thursday night during a search for 24-year-old David Linthicum, who authorities said wounded a different officer while firing at police Wednesday while police were responding to a call for a person in crisis.

