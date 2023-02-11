Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas fined by NBA for using ‘derogatory and disparaging language’ during postgame interview

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined by the NBA $40,000 for using “derogatory and disparaging language” during a postgame interview following the team’s 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Thomas was interviewed by TNT on the court, alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie who the team acquired in the Kyrie Irving trade earlier in the week. Thomas was asked about Dinwiddie’s comments that the Nets didn’t acquire the best players, but the “best looking” ones.

“The Nets needed help in that department,” Dinwiddie added.

Thomas responded to those comments by saying, “We already had good-looking guys,” then using an anti-gay slur to end the sentence.

The 21-year-old Thomas apologized on social media after the game.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” Thomas tweeted. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Lousiana State University. Thomas is averaging 10.6 points per game this season and recently set an NBA record for becoming the youngest player of all time to score 40+ points in three straight games.

