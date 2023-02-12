‘We love you’: Multiple fundraising efforts begin for fallen Milwaukee police officer

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty, community members are stepping up to help his family, friends and loved ones.

Justin Sithivong remembers Jerving as a man who “was always happy.”

“If you couldn’t smile around him you just didn’t deserve to be around him because he was just one of those guys, one of a kind for sure,” Sithivong told CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White.

Sithivong, who has known Jerving for a decade and is best friends with his younger brother, said he “woke up with energy and went to bed with energy.”

“You’re gonna end the day with a laugh or a smile with him,” Sithivong said.

When he heard the news on Feb. 7, Sithivong knew he had to do something to honor his friend.

That’s why he created a fundraiser at Sussex Bowl where he works as a bartender, collecting donations for Jerving’s family.

“I’m in shock from it still happening but I’m also in shock from how much support he’s getting,” Sithivong said. “Any support from one cent to whatever is handed to us it’s helping.”

Rick Marino, the vice president of Shirts and Logos in Milwaukee, is also creating efforts to help as one of his employee’s brothers worked with Jerving in District 4.

He helped design a shirt honoring Jerving that features his badge number and service to the Milwaukee community.

“You know when somebody’s out there protecting us and giving their life to protect my family and my city it just hurts when something bad happens,” Marino said.

Currently, there have been about 600 shirts sold since production began a couple of days ago.

Each shirt is $35, and sizes range from men’s and women’s to youth.

All proceeds raised also go toward benefitting the Jerving family.

“We want you here, we know you’re looking down already and we love you,” Sithivong said.

