today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:13 PM

A bicyclist shares her story after witnessing a hit-and-run in Rancho Mirage

A Canadian woman visiting the valley witnessed a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Rancho Mirage that left a pedestrian injured. She says her bike was also damaged during the incident.

She says it happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Da Vall and Frank Sinatra near Wolfson Park.  

RSO confirmed the incident: 

On February 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm, deputies responded to the area of Frank Sinatra Drive and Da Vall Drive regarding a traffic collision related to the Tour De Palm Springs. One bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The driver was identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Ross says she was hit while on her bike but she was not participating in the Tour de Palm Springs. 

Miyoshi Price

