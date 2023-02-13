A bicyclist shares her story after witnessing a hit-and-run in Rancho Mirage

A Canadian woman visiting the valley witnessed a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Rancho Mirage that left a pedestrian injured. She says her bike was also damaged during the incident.

News channel 3 will talk with Deborah Ross, one of the incident's victims.

She says it happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Da Vall and Frank Sinatra near Wolfson Park.

RSO confirmed the incident:

On February 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm, deputies responded to the area of Frank Sinatra Drive and Da Vall Drive regarding a traffic collision related to the Tour De Palm Springs. One bicyclist was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The driver was identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

Ross says she was hit while on her bike but she was not participating in the Tour de Palm Springs.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 pm and 6 pm to hear directly from one of the victims.