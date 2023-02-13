Blast from gas leak in Ottawa suburb seriously injures two

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A blast caused by a gas leak has seriously injured two people and destroyed several homes under construction in an Ottawa suburb. Reid Purdy of the Ottawa Paramedic Service says emergency responders pulled two people from the wreckage in Orleans and brought them to a hospital where they were in serious but stable condition. Three additional people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Another five people were assessed at the scene and released. It was not immediately clear if the victims were residents or construction workers.

