Doughnut shop will give away thousands of doughnuts after Chiefs Super Bowl victory

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A lot of people are cashing in on Super Bowl bets.

For some in Kansas City, that includes free pastries.

Chiefs fans who bought a Donutology shirt last year had a shot at winning free doughnuts for a year if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Andrew Cameron with Donutology says due to that promotion, they’ll be giving away more than 50,000 doughnuts this year.

“We are early in the year, so we’re looking forward to hosting everyone,” he said.

Donutology has been in Kansas City for six years and it’s the second time they’ve done this promotion.

But the last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, they didn’t give away 50,000 doughnuts.

