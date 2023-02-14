S. Korea: Unlikely that Kim’s daughter groomed as successor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it’s still premature to determine whether the recently unveiled daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being groomed as her father’s successor. Speculation about the status of Kim’s daugher, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, has further intensified since she recently took center stage at a massive military parade in Pyongyang. South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse on Wednesday questioned a view that she’s being primed as the North’s next leader. He cited Kim Jong Un’s relatively young age – Kim turned 39 last month – and North Korea’s male-dominated power hierarchy. He says the girl’s repeated appearances are more likely meant to shore up public support for Kim’s ruling family.

