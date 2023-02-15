Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office says. Investigator Brent Patterson says there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed. U.S. military officials say two people on board were killed. An Army official says the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

By KIMBERLY CHANDLER and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

