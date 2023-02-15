Father of 6 hit and killed while helping stalled family member on North Freeway feeder, HCSO says

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A father was hit and killed Tuesday on the North Freeway service road while trying to help a family member whose vehicle had stalled nearby, Harris County deputies said.

It happened at about 8:25 p.m. at 14100 North Freeway service road near Airtex.

The victim’s wife, Tegan Gardner, said her husband had hopped a concrete barrier to go to the Shell gas station on Remington Valley Drive and was hit while returning.

“All my husband was trying to do was go to the store. The lady was flying so fast, she didn’t see him,” Tegan said.

Deputies said Phillips Gardner failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu.

Phillips died at the scene and leaves behind six children.

“That lady’s going to bed and hold her husband and her children. My children are going to be up crying for their dad, and it was over nothing, just because they couldn’t push the brakes,” Tegan said.

She said their son was also just recently murdered.

The driver who hit Phillips stopped, and deputies said she did not appear intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

