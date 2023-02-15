Midtown pizza shop robbed four times by same man, police say

By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into the same pizza place in Midtown four separate times over the span of one month in late 2022.

According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance video committing four robberies at Donatos Pizza on Broadway. The first incident was on October 30, 2022, when he broke through a glass window in front of the restaurant and stole roughly $200 worth of beer from a cooler.

Dinnan is believed to be the person behind another robbery at Donatos on November 11, 2022, where the same broken window was used to access the restaurant. Dinnan is accused of stealing more beer, a tip jar, a speaker, and an Apple iPad during this break-in.

Donatos Pizza was robbed two more times over the following two weeks.

On November 13, 2022, Dinnan allegedly broke in and stole large amounts of beer and was seen eating various food items inside the restaurant. The same broken window, which had been boarded up with plywood from the previous break-ins, was used to gain access inside.

Over a week later, on November 24, 2022, Dinnan again broke into Donatos using the same broken window in the front of the building and could be seen on security footage stealing beer and checking the tip jar for money.

Detectives arrested Dinnan on Tuesday night and found numerous cans of beer in his possession, believed to be stolen from the beer cooler at Donatos.

Dinnan is charged with numerous counts of felony burglary, theft of property and vandalism. He remains in custody on a $62,500 bond.

