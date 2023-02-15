Warning for Canada Goose jacket owners in Washington, D.C. after string of robberies

By Joey Chini, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Several people in Washington, D.C. have been robbed of their pricey Canada Goose coats in recent weeks, in some instances at gunpoint, police say.

The George Washington University also cautioned its students about the string of robberies, as at least two happened near its campus grounds.

“Our community members should be mindful while wearing [Canada Goose jackets], even in very public spaces. As always, be mindful of your surroundings. If a situation feels unsafe, dial 911,” the university said in a statement.

Canada Goose jackets can cost more than $1,000 and are a popular luxury winter coat brand.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) says the incidents began on Jan. 24 when a man told police he was assaulted by three men who stole his coat as he was walking to school.

On Jan. 26 a man told MPD he was robbed by three men — one of whom had a gun — who stole his vehicle and his jacket. Just under a week later on Feb. 1, officers say a man held a gun to a woman’s torso and stole her coat as she was walking down the street.

The next day, Feb. 2, police say another man was robbed of his jacket at gunpoint while walking down the street. The alleged robber verbally threatened the man and got away in a white sedan.

Three days later, on Feb. 5, police say two people were robbed of their Canada Goose coats at gunpoint, and the suspects in this incident drove away in a grey Hyundai Elantra.

Police add there is no information to suggest an uptick in thieves targeting people wearing Canada Goose jackets in Washington, D.C.

Canada Goose jackets are sometimes highly sought after by thieves; a similar string of thefts and assaults happened in Chicago in 2019.

