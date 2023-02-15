Woman priced out of motel during Super Bowl finds help from community

By Venton Blandin

CHANDLER, Arizona (KNXV) — Two days after a Valley woman was priced out of her home amid Super Bowl motel price hikes, the community came together to help her find a new place to live.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman, who ABC15 is referring to as “Sue,” was brought to tears inside her new apartment in Chandler.

“That’s great. I am very happy. I am so appreciative. I have a home,” said Sue.

About one week prior, Sue reached out to ABC15, sharing how her housing complex was raising prices due to the upcoming Super Bowl.

“I wanted to speak for me, my neighbors, and everybody who was struggling when we found the price were going up. A lot of us looked at each other, not knowing what we were going to do,” said Sue.

In the days following the original report, some who saw Sue’s story stepped forward, first to pay the increased rates for another week.

Sue said she has stayed in hotels and motels for about two years, spending an estimated $50,000 in that time.

Now, Sue has a new home, thanks to another viewer who paid the security deposit and first month’s rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

“I haven’t had a key in a long time. This is unbelievable,” said Sue. “I’m probably going to sit on the floor, look around and just soak it all in.”

One of Sue’s first visitors was the woman who paid the deposit and first month’s rent for Sue.

“You need some dishes for your kitchen?” the woman asked.

The donor, who asked not to be identified, also donated kitchen and home supplies for Sue.

“‘Thank you’ doesn’t have enough weight to it, you know? I need more words than that,” said Sue. “I am trying to wrap my mind around it all. It happened so fast. Like I said, I am holding back. I am just going to cry.”

