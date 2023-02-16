Indio bar fight sends one person to hospital overnight

A fight and shooting at an Indio bar sent one person to a hospital late Wednesday night, according to police. There was no immediate update on their condition.

Officers were called to Neil's Lounge on the 80900 block of Highway 111 near Madison Street at 11:53 p.m.

They were told a customer and another person got into a confrontation.

One of them left and then returned, said a police spokesman.

That's when gunshots were heard by patrons.

Officers say they found one person with injuries but did not say how they were injured, or how seriously.

There was no immediate word on any arrests or updates on the person who was injured.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news story.