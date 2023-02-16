Pennsylvania DEP independently testing water after East Palestine train derailment

By KDKA Staff

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will independently test water after the train derailment over the border in East Palestine, Ohio.

Officials have continued to assure residents that the water is safe to drink and use, and while Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said there have been no concerning readings so far, the administration is conducting its own water sampling to verify that.

“Our independent testing will ensure the data we are receiving is accurate and timely so we can partner effectively with local communities to provide the information Pennsylvanians need and deserve,” Shapiro said in a news release.

The DEP will take water samples from Norfolk Southern sampling sites and samples in Pennsylvania within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site. Samples will also be taken monthly to watch for any long-term impacts, the governor’s office said.

The train derailed right over the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, and a part of Beaver County had to evacuate for the controlled burn.

The governor’s office said the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority water treatment plant is 11 miles from the train derailment site. The DEP will also be helping concerned public water suppliers with evaluating their source water at the authority’s surface water intake on the Beaver River.

The closest community public water supply is Penn American Ellwood City, which is 10.5 miles away. The DEP is also investigating a small public water supply that is located along the Little Beaver River that uses spring sources, the governor’s office said.

DEP’s Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields performed a basic evaluation of the groundwater flow and geology near the derailment site and the governor’s office said it believes there isn’t likely to be any contamination of water wells in Pennsylvania.

Residents with concerns about private well water are asked to contact the DEP Southwest Regional Office at 412-442-4000 for more information about well testing.

