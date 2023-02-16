Police: Louisiana officer arrested for killing Black man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a white Louisiana police officer has been arrested for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month. After reviewing evidence and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, state troopers on Thursday charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler with negligent homicide in the death of Alonzo Bagley. Louisiana State Police released body camera footage of the fatal encounter as well as audio from the 911 recording reporting the initial disturbance. In the footage Bagley can be seen fleeing from officers. Duirng the pursuit Tyler rounded a corner and shot Bagley who slumped to the ground as he said, “Oh God, you shot me.”

