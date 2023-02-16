Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles, hitting targets from east to west as the war’s one-year anniversary nears. Ukrainian authorities said one of the strikes Thursday killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people. Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in a two-hour overnight burst. Ukrainian air defense batteries shot down 16 of them — a lower rate of success than against some previous Russian waves. A Ukrainian security official said Russian troops had launched balloons with corner reflectors to deceive Ukraine’s air defense.

