Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Family members say an 11-year-old Florida boy has died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection. Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, was injured while using a treadmill last month. His cousin, Megan Brown, told local news outlets that the family noticed the boy’s leg was covered in reddish-purple bruises a few days after the accident, and that the bruises were the first sign of strep-A. She says the bacteria entered his bloodstream and eventually shut down his organs. Brown says Jesse was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and died a few days after that.

