Made in Idaho: Amano chef Salvador Alamilla celebrates second James Beard nomination

By Karen Lehr

Click here for updates on this story

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIVI) — Restaurant options in the Treasure Valley are expanding every day and the caliber of the cuisine is reaching new heights. Four Treasure Valley chefs made the James Beard Awards semifinalist list this year, including Salvador Alamilla at Amano in Caldwell.

It’s Alamilla’s second consecutive year on the list, earning the nomination for serving up upscale authentic modern Mexican dishes near Indian Creek Plaza.

“It kind of gives me goosebumps, you know,” Alamilla said. “To be in Caldwell, and then to recognize our cooking, my family’s cooking, my mom’s cooking; It means a lot.”

At Amano, it’s a family affair. Alamilla says there are about ten relatives regularly rotating in and out of the restaurant.

“We have my mom who is a great cook, my aunts make tortillas,” Alamilla said. “I have a little brother who is a line cook.”

Alamilla owns the restaurant with his wife, Rebecca, who takes charge of the business side of the establishment while Sal focuses on the food. In true Mexican fashion, corn is the star of several dishes and the production of homemade tortillas is neverending.

“I think what’s really nice about this menu is that you’re going to find very traditional dishes, or you can find a new dish that is inspired by traditional methods,” Alamilla said.

Just like their daily tray of carnitas, the idea to open up a Mexican restaurant took time to marinate.

“I told my wife one day, ‘Hey, I want to open up a Mexican restaurant!’ and she’s like, ‘You’re crazy! you have no experience!” Alamilla said.

That was ten years ago. Soon after, Sal started in a kitchen as a dishwasher to learn the ins and outs, eventually working the stovetop, with an occasional reminder of that restaurant dream.

“My wife would remind me, ‘what about that restaurant you wanted to open and I was like oh that’s right!'”

Those big plans eventually found a home in downtown Caldwell. Amano opened up in 2019.

Similar to the recipes on the menu, the building itself has a lot of history. It used to be an old bank, and they’ve embraced the character by giving the old vaults a new purpose. One is an office, two are used for storage, and one is a private dining space.

“Over 100-year history here,” Alamilla said. “There are parts that are kind of breaking off and stuff. We could have come in here and torn everything out but it maintains a lot of original charm.”

And the food continues charming guests who travel from across the valley for a taste of Mexico. Amano is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and brunch on Saturdays.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.