Memphis officers to appear in court in death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers are scheduled to make their first court appearance on murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and their lawyers are scheduled to go before a judge Friday in Shelby County Criminal Court. The officers were fired after an internal Memphis Police Department investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. The officers are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all out on bond.

