Mexico university blocked from discussing plagiarism case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s largest university says it has been blocked by a court order from discussing the case of a Supreme Court justice accused of plagiarism. The public National Autonomous University of Mexico said Friday that it regretted the injunction. Supreme Court Justice Yasmín Esquivel has been tarnished by evidence a thesis she presented in the 1980s was a near-exact copy of one presented a year earlier. A university council found that her thesis was an example of plagiarism, but the university has no rules that would allow it to yank her degree or professional license.

