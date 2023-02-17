NBA content and distribution has made progress over 30 years

Gregg Winik refers to the last time the NBA’s All-Star Weekend came to Salt Lake City as a simpler time. In 1993, festivities occurred over only two days while the fan festival known as Jam Session made its debut. For this year’s event, there are three nights of on-court action and other events throughout town. This weekend’s events — including Saturday’s slam dunk contest and Sunday’s game — also show how much technology has changed and how fans can watch on television and online. Instead of things being uploaded via tape to satellite, things can be produced on smartphones and sent instantaneously.

