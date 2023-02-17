Paris Hilton wore disguise to keep son’s birth private

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paris Hilton has been in the limelight so long that she and her husband, Carter Reum, decided to keep their son’s birth by surrogate private.

So much so, Hilton told Harper’s Bazaar that she wore a disguise to the hospital for his birth.

“My entire life has been so public,” she told the publication. “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

Hilton said she donned a brunette wig and a hoodie when she checked in the hospital under an assumed name when their son was born in January.

The entrepreneur, who helped to usher in the phenomenon of “being famous for being famous,” said she feels a strong drive to protect her son. It makes sense given all the attention she has received since her teens and the traumatic experience she now says she endured after being sent to a behavior-modification program.

“I want to protect him and to be with him every second,” she said. “You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

She said she and Reum told their staff their new home needed to be painted in order to have two days alone with their new son.

Hilton also expressed her joy about her union with Reum, whom she married in November 2021.

“I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with.”

