The state of Black businesses in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin in Milwaukee is helping to turn dreams into reality.

“We focus on the sustainability of African American-owned business. We specifically do that by providing access to capital, education and advocacy through our strategic partnerships,” said Nikki Purvis.

Purvis is president and CEO of the chamber. The nonprofit is going into its 30th year and its goal is to ensure that Black businesses are thriving.

“I think that we are seeing a great trajectory in terms of the success of Black businesses, especially seeing startup in spaces that traditionally have not been represented,” said Purvis.

Purvis says she thinks the course of the pandemic really tapped into people’s desire to want to start a business. She says as a result of the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs, and that becoming an entrepreneur came out of need. That need was people being able to provide and to support themselves.

“You really saw a lot of people jump into entrepreneurship and trusting themselves and trusting the skills that they have. So, the sky is the limit,” said Purvis.

With the help of the chamber, Tomira White plans to soon open up a brick-and-mortar shop for her food business.

“I feel like Black businesses in Milwaukee – from what I can see – are thriving,” said White.

Opportunity is something that White knows about very well. She says her grandmother, Norma Giles, was an entrepreneur, and she remembers working for her at a young age.

“It was definitely a thing to see. She was something special. She really meant business. She gave everybody a chance. She wanted people to work hard. She didn’t take shortcuts,” said White. She operated with so much integrity. So, I admired that.”

Dr. Shakkiah Curtis, the owner of Spinn MKE, feels the state of Black business is in a great place.

“For Black businesses, I feel this is the time that we not only take charge, but continue to build,” said Curtis.

CBS 58 asked Curtis and White about the importance of Black representation.

“I feel like we have to see that representation to understand that there is a place for us in these different settings,” said White.

“I have two girls. So, I always put in perspective of what would they need to see to know that anything is possible,” said Curtis.

White says the chamber is an immense resource and she wants other entrepreneurs to know about it.

“I think there are a lot of people who don’t know the value of the chamber, and there are some businesses that don’t know that they even exist, and I wish that they did,” said White.

