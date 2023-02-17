‘We need to have more’: Milwaukee seniors, toddlers weigh in on National Random Acts of Kindness Day

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Whether you’re young or old, the golden rule stays the same — treat others the way you want to be treated.

With National Random Acts of Kindness Day falling on Friday, Feb. 17, CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White caught up with members on both sides of the age spectrum to hear their words of wisdom on what it means to be kind.

For four-year-old dynamic duo Ellie Zickuhr and her “bestie” Ella, it means sharing toys and spending time together.

“When we were little babies, we didn’t know each other so we didn’t play together,” Zickuhr said. “We never fight but sometimes we do but sometimes we don’t.”

Nina Malugade, another four-year-old, said it was about playing nicely.

“Say please and thank you,” Malugade said. “Give them a hug.”

The children spent their morning working hand-in-hand with seniors at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, decorating bird feeders and making peanut butter pinecones for our feathered friends.

“Kindness is like what we’re doing here, you know we’re being kind to the kids. They have no idea what we’re really doing all this for but we’re being kind,” said Greg, a senior. “They’ll understand later on in life that kindness is more than just right here.”

Betty Hurni, another senior, agreed, noting that kindness needs to be shared with both youngsters and adults alike.

“If you see somebody that needs help, be kind to them and not look down on them but be helpful to them,” Hurni said.

Clearly, no matter how old you are, kindness is the gift that keeps on giving.

“I love kindness,” Greg said. “We need to have more of it.”

