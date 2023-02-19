UK police find body in case that led to social media circus

LONDON (AP) — Police searching for a woman who vanished three weeks ago in northwest England have found a body in a river close to where she was last seen. The search for the Nicola Bulley, 45, has riveted Britain since she went missing on Jan. 27 while walking her dog along the River Wyre. It also generated a circus of sorts in the tiny community of St Michael’s on Wyre. Speculation on social media spurred unofficial searches and attracted amateur sleuths. Would-be rescuers broke into derelict buildings. The Lancashire police department said Sunday that formal identification of the body discovered in the river was pending.

