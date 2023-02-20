Chicago White Sox Minor League baseball player Anderson Comas announces he is gay

By Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

Chicago White Sox Minor League baseball player Anderson Comas announced he is “proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community,” in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped (sic) me to make my dreams come true,” Comas said.

Comas, 23, is a converted outfielder who now pitches. He spent last season in the White Sox single A team, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in North Carolina.

He warned that his Instagram post was not for everyone.

“If you’re homophobic this post may not (be) for you….so you can see we all matters and we all are the same…

“I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it,” he added.

Chris Getz, White Sox assistant general manager/player development, said the team was “proud” of Anderson and confirmed he “first shared his news with us last year,” in a Chicago White Sox tweet on Sunday.

“And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly,” Getz added.

Comas joins pitcher Solomon Bates, who came out as gay after being released in 2022 when he was a minor leaguer in the Giants organization, and former Brewers farmhand David Denson, who became the first openly gay active player in affiliated baseball in 2015.

