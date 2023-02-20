Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes southern Turkey, two weeks after massive quake killed thousands

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck southern Turkey on Monday, two weeks after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

The quake struck Turkey’s southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said Monday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the quake as being of magnitude 6.4 at a depth of 10 kilometers before revising it down to 6.3 magnitude.

AFAD warned people to stay away from the coastline as a precaution on Monday as the country’s vice president urged residents to stay away from damaged buildings.

The mayor of the town of Samandag, near where the quake hit, said some buildings had collapsed and that the mood was one of panic following the AFAD warning.

The powerful aftershock follows a deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake on February 6 that left more than 46,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

CNN teams in Adana, Turkey felt the quake, as did eyewitnesses in Gaziantep and Mersin.

This story has been updated with new information from USGS.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.