Putin may meet top Chinese party official on Moscow trip

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign policy chief in the Russian capital. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that “we don’t rule out” Putin’s meeting with Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official, who’s visiting Moscow. Peskov hailed Russia-China ties as “multidimensional and allied in nature.” Wang’s Moscow trip follows talks Saturday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of an international security conference in Munich. Blinken said in a tweet after the meeting that he reiterated a warning to China on providing assistance to Russia to help with its military operation in Ukraine.

