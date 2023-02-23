AG Rob Bonta opens investigation into Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that a civil rights investigation is being opened into Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO).

The investigation will determine if the agency engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional policing.

“All Californians deserve fairness and respect from the institutions that serve them,” Bonta said. “When some communities don’t see or feel they are being treated equitably by law enforcement, it contributes to distrust and hurts public safety. Unfortunately, it is clear that — amid concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct — too many families and communities in Riverside County are hurting and looking for answers. As part of my office’s ongoing efforts to support constitutional policing, the California Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Whether you have a loved one in jail or are worried about crime in your neighborhood, we all benefit when there is action to ensure the integrity of policing in our state.”

Officials said the investigation comes after concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, excessive force, and other misconduct.

In 2022, there were 18 people who died while incarcerated in Riverside County jails, the highest number in the county in the last 15 years, according to a letter from inmate advocacy groups to the Board of State and Community Corrections earlier this month.

Bonta said the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. is aware of the investigation. The agency has not released a statement on the announcement as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Attorney General's office, under the California Constitution and California Civil Code section 52.3, the Attorney General is authorized to conduct civil investigations into whether a law enforcement agency has engaged in a pattern or practice of violating state or federal law. As opposed to a criminal investigation into an individual incident or incidents, a pattern or practice investigation typically works to identify and, as appropriate, compel the correction of systemic violations of the constitutional rights of the community at large by a law enforcement agency.

"With regard to RCSO [RSO], the Attorney General has made no determinations at this time about specific complaints, allegations, or the agency’s overall policies and practices," reads the announcement by the AG's office.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact the California Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section at Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov. Members of the public may also send information to the California Department of Justice in other languages.

During the course of the investigation, attorneys and special agents at the California Department of Justice will work diligently to consider all relevant information, including from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, RSO, and individual deputies.

