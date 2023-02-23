Camelback High School dedicates season to former track & field coach who was killed

By Ashley Paredez

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Members of the Camelback High School track team started off their season Wednesday with former coach David Denogean in their hearts.

“He was like a father to us. He was like a brother that we never had, you know, he just meant a lot to us,” says Ezekiel Gastelo, David’s former student-athlete.

David’s family was on the field by their side.

“Just overwhelming that in a short amount of time that David could touch so many people,” says Frank Denogean, David’s father.

The girls’ head coach Torunn Anderson tells ABC15 that David was a pivotal member of the team last year.

“We really could not have started without acknowledging what we’d lost,” says Coach Anderson.

The Spartans hosted Copper Canyon and also invited St. Mary’s, which is where David went to school and coached for some time. They all came together to honor his legacy nearly three months after he was shot and killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

“I believe very much that you keep someone’s legacy alive by keeping their name alive, and especially in the case of the unsolved aspect of David’s death,” says Coach Anderson.

The team spoke to David’s family and shared a moment of silence and memories.

“He made us have the passion to do this sport and everything. …It was more than this sport… it was more like a family whenever he was around,” says another one of David’s former student-athletes.

They ultimately unveiled a banner in David’s name.

“I just said, ‘you know, mijo, this is for you.’ Made me very proud of him,” says Judy Denogean, David’s mother.

Now, every time athletes run on the track, they can remember David and what he meant to the school and the community. His athletes remember all they were taught.

“He got to help me with javelin,” says Ezekiel.

Silent Witness released surveillance video from the night David was killed. The family says they hope the video will finally lead to some answers.

“It’s not going to bring my brother back. So, I mean, we’re just going to get this person off the streets so he can’t do it again,” says Daniel Denogean.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.