First Alert Weather Alert: Rain and snow coverage increases into weekend

Low pressure off the coast is moving south. As it does so, tropical moisture is drawn in, increasing the amount of moisture in Southern California. This will be the most impactful winter storm we have experienced this season.

A Blizzard Warning took effect this morning for the San Bernardino mountains as conditions deteriorate. Fun fact: this is the first Blizzard Warning the National Weather Service office in San Diego has ever issued. To be a blizzard, it must meet certain criteria, including winds 35+ mph, visibility down to 1/4 mile or less, and these conditions occurring for 3 or more hours.

Riverside County mountains remain under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow will make travel difficult to impossible in the mountains. Avoid travel except for emergencies.

A Flood Watch will be in place below the snow line, as excessive runoff can lead to flooding. The watch extends through the San Gorgonio Pass into the Northern Coachella Valley.

Rain is expected to move across Riverside County over the next few days, but the bulk of the wet weather looks to hold off until Saturday morning. By the end of this rain event, as much as one inch of rain could fall near the pass. Lighter amounts, ~0.25", are expected in the east valley.

There's yet another chance of showers, with continued cooler-than-normal conditions into next week.

