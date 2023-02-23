Mississippi Blues Marathon director says race will be hottest in its 16-year history

By Ross Adams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The race director for the Mississippi Blues Marathon is warning runners to be prepared for the heat.

Bill Burke, owner and race director, said Saturday’s race will be the hottest in the 16-year history of the marathon. The race, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the State Capitol in downtown Jackson, will be in the 60s in the morning and will top out in the 80s in the afternoon.

Burke said the heat is the worst thing for the runners, especially considering they will be used to running the Blues Marathon in temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Between 1,800 and 1,900 runners from all 50 states and seven countries are expected to compete.

“We are now 600 ahead of where we were last year,” Burke said.

Runners are advised to start hydrating Thursday and urged not to go for a personal best.

“Our message to all the athletes is take it easy,” Burke said. “It’s not an easy course. It’s very hilly and the heat will certainly play a factor.”

Extra ice, water and Gatorade will be brought in to keep the runners hydrated.

“Normally, for this event, we get about 300 pounds of ice to ice down the drinks,” he said. “But I can order 2,000 pounds of ice.”

Burke said runners should take stock of how they’re feeling during the race Saturday. If they feel nauseous or light-headed, they should stop.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.