Heavy snow, wind cause traffic chaos in Balkan countries

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities have closed all roads connecting the country’s mainland with the Adriatic Sea coastline because of heavy snow and strong winds that sparked traffic chaos in the country and elsewhere in the region. A sudden winter spell in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia this weekend came after days of unseasonably warm weather. In Serbia, the north of the country woke up Sunday covered in snow while the temperature in the south reached 22 degrees Celsius (F32). In Croatia, huge columns of cars formed on the roads leading toward the coastline. Authorities opened a former refugee center and a child care facility for stranded drivers to wait until the roads to reopen.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.