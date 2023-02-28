Residency fights could snare many Georgia voters under bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are considering a new wave of election legislation that could make it easier for residency challenges to knock thousands of people from the voter rolls and would ban ballot drop boxes. The measure caters to those who still deny President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state. The bill, which was rewritten multiple times Monday and Tuesday, would also ban counties from hiring election workers who aren’t American citizens. The measure could also let counties use paper ballots instead of the state’s electronic ballot markers. A separate measure seeks to make it a felony for county officials to take private money to pay for elections.

