Sheriff: Corvallis man arrested in connection with 2-month-old daughter’s death

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) — A Corvallis man has been arrested in connection with the death of his two-month-old daughter, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, at about 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard on the report of an infant who was unconscious. The two-month-old girl was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Detectives arrested the infant’s father, 27-year-old Andrew Levi Oaks, for first-degree criminal mistreatment after the initial investigation. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy this week will determined additional charges.

Oaks has been booked into the Benton County Jail. He will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.