Taliban: 2 senior IS members killed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Two senior regional members of the Islamic State group have been killed in Afghanistan in recent weeks during separate raids in Kabul. A Taliban spokesman said in a statement Tuesday that its forces killed Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, during a raid over the weekend. Earlier this month in a separate operation in the capital city, three IS members, including senior leader Ijaz Amin Ahingar, were killed. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a number of other members, including foreign nationals planning deadly attacks, have been detained in recent days.

