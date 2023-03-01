Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him at the Venice Film Festival

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The internet is not done talking about “#spitgate” — the term born online last year when viral footage from the Venice Film Festival showed singer and actor Harry Styles making a motion that caused some to believe he had spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Chris Pine.

Months after the September 2022 controversy, Pine himself has finally entered the conversation to put it to rest.

“Harry did not spit on me,” Pine told Esquire in an interview that was published on Wednesday. He added that he thinks Styles is a “very, very kind guy.”

Pine said he had seen the footage and admitted that “it does look, indeed, like Harry’s spitting on me.”

The “Star Trek” actor went on to clarify what actually happened, explaining that Styles leaned down toward Pine to say, “It’s just words, isn’t it?” The comment, according to Pine, boiled down to a “little joke” that the “Don’t Worry Darling” cast had with each other about interacting with the media while promoting the film, which was the purpose of their appearance in Venice at the time.

While this is the first time Pine has directly addressed the incident, a rep for the actor had previously released a statement denying that anything nefarious occurred between Pine and Styles.

Olivia Wilde, who directed and also starred in “Don’t Worry Darling,” echoed the sentiment weeks later, telling Stephen Colbert that Harry “did not spit on Chris.”

She added that the viral video is “a perfect example of people will look for drama anywhere they can,” which was seemingly a reference to the many buzzy narratives that came out of the movie’s production and subsequent promotion.

Even Styles himself joked about the incident during one of his concerts.

It seems now there’s no need to worry, darling. All is well between Styles and Pine.

